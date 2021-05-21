Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $185.76 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.