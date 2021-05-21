Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

ROP stock opened at $437.50 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

