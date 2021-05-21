Arch Capital Group Ltd. Takes $3.11 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. The Williams Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

