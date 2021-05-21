ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $496,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,625 shares of company stock valued at $962,645 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

