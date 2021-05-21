ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $180.99 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

