ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,306.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,377.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,203.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

