ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $718,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

BDX opened at $244.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.01.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

