ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,059 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $4,749,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $101.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.