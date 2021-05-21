Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$986.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.70 and a 1-year high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

