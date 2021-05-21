Argus Increases Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $45.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target lifted by Argus from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

