Argus Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Argus from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.49%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

