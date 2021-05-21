Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

V traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

