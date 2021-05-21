Arizona State Retirement System Has $26.22 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,641. The company has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

