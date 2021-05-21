Arizona State Retirement System Has $42.92 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.25. 21,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,322. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.29 and a 12 month high of $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.