Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

MCD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.78. 9,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,929. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.