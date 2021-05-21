Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,339 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $27,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.78. 35,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $222.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

