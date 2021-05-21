Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,588 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $38,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,243,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.46.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

