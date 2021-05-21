Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,969 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

PFE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 220,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,616,365. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $225.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

