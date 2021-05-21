Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 801.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

