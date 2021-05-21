Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 4,630 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 373.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.66. 126,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,449,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.