Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 10,740 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Shares of USB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.44. 58,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

