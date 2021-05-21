Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $8,959,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,048,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.