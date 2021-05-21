Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 26,853 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,853 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

