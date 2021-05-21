Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 540 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

