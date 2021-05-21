Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,662. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

