Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.97), with a volume of 107580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

The stock has a market cap of £125.49 million and a P/E ratio of 23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.10.

In other news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:AIE)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

