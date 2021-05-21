Assicurazioni Generali’s (G) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

