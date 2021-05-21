Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.868-11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,645. Assurant has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.