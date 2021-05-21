AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,905.71 ($116.35).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,111 ($105.97) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,519.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,554.77. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company has a market capitalization of £106.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

