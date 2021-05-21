Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $83.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.91.

Athene stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,562. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

