AtriCure’s (ATRC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

AtriCure stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,038. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

