ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ATA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ATA traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,795. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$16.28 and a 52 week high of C$32.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.18.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

