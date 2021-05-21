Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £11,895.58 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin bought 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,895.58 ($15,541.65).

Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a market cap of £94.12 million and a PE ratio of -36.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 631.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.55.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

