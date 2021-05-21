Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Down 5.2%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aurizon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

About Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

