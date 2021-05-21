Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Macquarie to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $109.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.47.

ATHM opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

