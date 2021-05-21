Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.65.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.49 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$7.93 and a 12-month high of C$12.55. The company has a market cap of C$487.93 million and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.