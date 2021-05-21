Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVA. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avista by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Avista by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.