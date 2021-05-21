Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Aviva has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7315 per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

