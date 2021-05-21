Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

AYA stock opened at C$7.45 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$8.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$704.38 million and a PE ratio of -225.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.74.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

