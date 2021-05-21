Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of AYLA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,031. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. On average, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

