B. Riley Comments on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

AEL stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

