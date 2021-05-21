B. Riley Comments on Eneti Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eneti in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $3.95.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15. Eneti has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $25.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $8,563,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

