B. Riley Weighs in on The ExOne Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The ExOne in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The ExOne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XONE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $19.72 on Friday. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $438.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The ExOne by 49.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 43.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

