BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 516.20 ($6.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 511.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 495.08. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a market capitalization of £16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Insiders purchased 10,204 shares of company stock worth $5,042,719 over the last 90 days.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

