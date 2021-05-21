Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.17.

Baidu stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $191.87. 47,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884,642. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.62.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

