Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $450.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.17.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

