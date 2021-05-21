Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,777 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 287,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 186,266 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

