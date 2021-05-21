Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $27,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 187.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $311.46 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $320.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

