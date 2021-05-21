Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $57.42 Million in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,369,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

