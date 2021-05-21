Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $63.55 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 599,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,547,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.08% of Prologis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

NYSE PLD opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.98. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.